Everything Summer Camp Adds New Kids' Teva Sandals to Camping Gear Store

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, C&N Footlocker’s summer camping gear website, has announced that they are now selling the Teva Barracuda kids’ sandals. These sandals are ideal for kids to bring to summer camp and they can be purchased for $26.99 right now on the Everything Summer Camp website.



The Barracudas have a tough rubber outsole that does its job in dry and wet conditions. The Durabrasion rubber helps the shoes maintain their grip when conditions get moist. There are two velcro straps that campers can used to tighten these sandals onto their feet. The Barracuda sandals have the simplest design out of all the Teva sandals and this makes the shoes virtually indestructible, even for the roughest and toughest summer campers.



This camping gear store also sells the Teva Hurricane 2 youth model. This sandal resembles the original Teva sandals that first earned this company its notoriety and recognition. The Hurricane sandals can be easily recognized by their 3 adjustable velcro straps.



Like the Barracuda, the Hurricane sandals have an open-toe design that allows water to easily move through the sandals instead of pooling inside. This is among the reasons that these sandals have become so popular with summer campers and water sports enthusiasts.



The outer sole of the Hurricane model is made from Durabrasion rubber so they will maintain their grip when conditions get wet. This version of the shoe has an encapsulated mid-sole and a padded heal, all covered by a zinc-based layer of anti-microbial protection.



Adults can also shop the website for Teva products at the same time that they are shopping for their young campers. Everything Summer Camp carries all of the popular Teva adult sandals as well as sandals from Northside Burke and Beach Basics.



About Everything Summer Camp

Everything Summer Camp has been helping kids get ready for summer camp since 1987. Their wide selection of camping gear includes camp trunks and other camping supplies that are 100% made in America. Top selling items include water bottles, cot-sized bedding, rain jackets, insect repellent, iron on labels, and more. Known for their customer service and fast shipping Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other camp outfitter. Visit http://www.EverythingSummerCamp.com to learn more about camp footlockers, name labels, duffel bags, and camping supplies.