Everything Summer Camp Announces Free Shipping on Camping Gear Supply Orders over $99

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, C&N Footlocker’s summer camp supply website, has just announced that they will be providing free shipping on all camping gear supply orders that are over $99. This includes orders of their footlockers, duffel bags, clothing, accessories, and all of the other supplies that can be found on this website.



Some online gear suppliers make their customers pay shipping and handling on each item that they buy, others charge high rates for all of their shipping orders. Everything Summer Camp has pledged to charge $0 for shipping and handling on all orders that exceed the $99 threshold.



One of the most popular products that is sold by Everything Summer Camp is their camping trunks. These tough, durable locker trunks are popular among campers, military personnel, and college students. There are four different sizes for customers to choose from and there are a total of 28 different color options. All of these trunks are made in-house right here in the USA.



Website visitors can use the customer interface to create their own camping trunk designs. Everything Summer Camp has a section of their website where users can pick out their ideal size, custom color combinations, a personalized name plate, and custom trunk decorations.



Free shipping is included for all of the trunks that are currently being sold by Everything Summer Camp.



This company has also recently launched their own clothing line with camp-themed artwork and slogans. The “Life of Camp” t-shirt collection consists of 9 different t-shirt designs that were designed by the staff here. These shirts can be great gifts to purchase along with a new camp trunk.



Customer service and the customer shopping experience are considered to be top priorities by the staff here. In addition to email and the online contact forms, customers can call the hotline (1-800-535-2057) or chat live with a company representative through the chat box on the website.



About Everything Summer Camp

Everything Summer Camp has been helping kids get ready for summer camp since 1987. Their wide selection of camping gear includes camp trunks and other camping supplies that are 100% made in America. Top selling items include water bottles, cot-sized bedding, rain jackets, insect repellent, iron on labels, and more. Known for their customer service and fast shipping, Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other camp outfitter. Visit http://www.EverythingSummerCamp.com to learn more about camp footlockers, name labels, duffel bags, and camping supplies.