Everything Summer Camp Announces New Boys Clothing Line as Well as Camping Gear Perfect Towards Children

Boy’s apparel can be a challenge but Everything Summer Camp has a wide selection of trendy and durable kids clothing. Shirts, shorts, outerwear, socks, sunglasses and more are now available on their new website.



Top brand name Columbia shirts in both short and long sleeve styles are among their top sellers. The popular Columbia Mountain Tech Ringer tee is made of 100% polyester jersey material and is built for multisport use. Being a quick drying shirt that wicks away moisture, this shirt is perfect for campers running and playing hard. It offers sun protection and is machine washable for easy cleaning.



“My son loved the clothes we bought him. His Columbia tee we bought him has been through the ringer while he runs in the grass, sand, dirt and anything else a 10 year old can throw at it. Very happy with the quality of shirt and price we paid.” said Chris, customer of Everything Summer Camp. They pride themselves on offering quality customer service.



With camping season just around the corner, Everything Summer Camp’s website now includes a great selection of top quality camping gear for sale. Water bottles, fans, and mess kits are new items that are popular sellers.



Mess kits are a collection of cookware used during camping and have been around since before WW1. With every nation’s military adopting their own style of mess kits, it’s been a popular item among campers and boy scouts for years. Everything Summer Camp now offers three styles of mess kits in multiple colors for kids to choose from.



Also available are an assortment of flashlights, water shoes and other camping accessories to keep kids prepared for all types of adventures and weather.



About Everything Summer Camp

Everything Summer Camp has been helping kids get ready for summer camp since 1987. Their wide selection of camping gear includes camp trunks that are manufactured onsite as well as water bottles, cot-sized bedding, rain jackets, insect repellent, iron on labels, and more. Known for their customer service and fast shipping Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other camp outfitter.



Visit http://www.EverythingSummerCamp.com to learn more about their sumer camp footlockers, duffel bags, and outdoor camping supplies.