Everything Summer Camp Announces New Line of Trunks and Foot Lockers

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, a leading online summer camp equipment retailer, announces a new line of trunks that can be used for diverse purposes; from dorm rooms to summer camps. Founded in 1987, Everything Summer Camp is the home of C&N (Craig and Nancy) Footlockers, offering quality trunks in four different sizes and several colors.



Campers have been purchasing from Everything Summer Camp for years due to their trunks’ usability, durability and personalization accessories. These trunks have been Everything Summer Camp’s bestselling product since the company first launched.



The Happy Camper Trunk is one of their bestselling trunks with 19 different colors to choose from. Made of 100% solid Aspen plywood, steel enforced boarders and a scratch resistant baked enamel finish this trunk is one of the strongest.



At 3.8 cubic feet of storage this is a popular size among customers. It is one of the most popular styles to personalize since it has a large selection of colors, interior liners, glide & go trays and more. All trunks are also available with personalized lid skinz that can feature a customer’s name.



Made in the U.S.A., the Happy Camper trunk has been featured on the Today Show and Martha Stewart, as well as gaining praise from the public. Everything Summer Camp’s quality trunks come with a lifetime warranty.



“Best feature by far is the solid construction. Next-best is the fantastic array of colors. It's also a great size. The removable wheels are ingenious. So is the sliding tray is a huge improvement over the heavy full-width trays, especially for kids who need to get stuff out of the main compartment on a daily basis.” said James, an Everything Summer Camp customer.



Everything Summer Camp is proud to offer email, live chat, and telephone customer service to help customers buy and personalize the perfect trunk for their needs.



About Everything Summer Camp

Excelling in essentials for summer camp since 1987, Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other summer camp outfitter. They offer camp trunks that they manufacture in their own facility, sleeping bags, laundry bags, horse-riding gear, name labels, duffel bags, camp supplies, and more. Located in Boyd, WI, Everything Summer Camp is ready year-round to provide its customers with great product and outstanding customer service. To learn about Everything Summer Camp’s footlockers, accessories, and other products, please visit http://everythingsummercamp.com.