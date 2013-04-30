Everything Summer Camp Announces New Waterproof Stick-on Name Labels for Summer Campers

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, C&N Footlocker’s summer camp supply website, is now selling their newly designed stick-on name labels on their website. These labels have an adhesive back that allows them to be stuck to almost anything that a child might bring to camp including water bottles, flashlights, camp trunks, and insect repellent.



The adhesive that is used on the back of these name labels is waterproof so the labels will not fall off when they get wet. They will stick to virtually any solid surface that is smooth and clean.



These adhesive labels have several features in common with those that have previously been sold on the Everything Summer Camp website. Campers can still choose exactly what their labels say and the labels are still delivered on a waterproof backing page that campers can peel them from.



Each set of name labels is custom made to order. Campers can spell their names however they would like and of course if they prefer to use a nickname they are welcome to do so.



Campers will receive two sheets of name labels with each order. One sheet contains 30 large name labels. The second sheet contains 60 smaller labels.



Everything Summer Camp also sells several other types of name labels that are designed for summer campers. The iron-on labels are popular among many campers (and their parents who seem to do most of the ironing). These are intended for use on clothing items. They take approx. 10 seconds to iron onto each article of clothing and they are designed to be soft and non-irritating.



This website also offers another option for campers who want to make sure that they can keep track of their clothing. For only $2.49 campers can buy a laundry marker that may be used to write their name on t-shirts and other clothing.



Everything Summer Camp has become a popular summer camping website in recent years because of their footlockers that are manufactured in-house. These are available in a variety of different designs that range from the plain and professional to the eccentric and creative. Summer camp trunks are available in four different sizes here with more than 20 different design options.



About Everything Summer Camp

Everything Summer Camp has been helping kids get ready for summer camp since 1987. Their wide selection of camping gear includes camp trunks and other camping supplies that are 100% made in America. Top selling items include water bottles, cot-sized bedding, rain jackets, insect repellent, iron on labels, and more. Known for their customer service and fast shipping Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other camp outfitter. Visit http://www.EverythingSummerCamp.com to learn more about camp footlockers, name labels, duffel bags, and camping supplies.