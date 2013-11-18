Everything Summer Camp Announces Their Facebook 12 Days of Savings

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- On Thursday, November 14th, Everything Summer Camp is kicking off their 12 Days of Savings promotion on Facebook. Starting today the company will offer a significant deal on one product each day for the next twelve days. To get the ball rolling customers that follow Everything Summer Camp on Facebook will have the opportunity to purchase a multi-functional Bunk Organizer for $9.99. The regular price for the organizer is $19.99.



Every day a new product will be announced on Facebook. Everything Summer Camp will automatically be holding each order giving customers a chance to add to their order, and save on shipping, for the entire twelve days of the promotion. At any time during the 12 Days of Savings customers can email or call to have their order shipped prior to the end of the sale.



While Everything Summer Camp won't release the full list of products, they have promised that the discounts will be generous. "With Black Friday later in the month this year we wanted to offer our customers the opportunity to get good deals and get some of their holiday shopping done early", said Everything Summer Camp buyer, Kristy Sterling.



Customers interested in checking out the 12 Days of Savings deals can do so at the company's Facebook page.



About Everything Summer Camp

Everything Summer Camp has been helping kids get ready for summer camp since 1987. Their wide selection of camping gear includes camp trunks and other camping supplies. Top selling items include water bottles, cot-sized bedding, rain jackets, insect repellent, iron on labels, and more. Known for their customer service and fast shipping they are recommended by more camps than any other camp outfitter. Everything Summer Camp is a division of C&N Manufacturing, Inc.



Visit http://www.EverythingSummerCamp.com to learn more about camp footlockers, name labels, duffel bags, and camping supplies.