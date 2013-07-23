Everything Summer Camp Helps Campers Find the Right Sleep Bag

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Every time summer camp season rolls around, summer campers receive a packing list with camping gear from their camp. Packing lists are an easy way for a summer camp to inform their campers of what they’ll need during their camp stay.



Packing lists are sure to vary from this camp to that camp depending on the duration of the camp stay, the location of the camp, and different activities in which campers will get to participate. However, a lot of the items on a camper’s summer camp packing list are more or less universal.



Sleeping bags, for instance, are bound to be found on each and every camper’s packing list. And why wouldn’t they be? After all, they’re incredibly essential to just about any camping experience! And while a sleeping bag in and of itself is a rather typical, universal item to be found on a summer camp packing list, sleeping bags altogether are quite an expansive group.



There are so many different types of sleeping bags to help keep the comfort of camping alive in most conditions that Mother Nature will have in store. From traditional sleeping bags to the mummy style, and an assortment of temperature ratings, there’s a lot to take into account when settling on a sleeping bag for camp.



“We want to provide our customers with sleeping bags that can handle all sorts of weather conditions. That’s why we offer the Columbia Reactor Mummy sleeping bag,” says Kristy Sterling, Lead Buyer for Everything Summer Camp.



Along with temperature, rain is bound to be an obstacle for camper looking for a good night’s sleep under the stars. The Columbia Reactor is equipped to keep you warm and dry and can be found at Everything Summer Camp, a leading American one-stop online shop for all kinds of summer camp supplies!



About Everything Summer Camp

Everything Summer Camp has been helping kids get ready for summer camp since 1987. Their wide selection of camping gear includes camp trunks and other camping supplies. Top selling items include water bottles, cot-sized bedding, rain jackets, insect repellent, iron on labels, and more. Known for their customer service and fast shipping Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other camp outfitter.



Visit http://www.EverythingSummerCamp.com to learn more about camp footlockers, name labels, duffel bags, and camping supplies.