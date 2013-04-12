Everything Summer Camp Helps Campers Keep Track of Their Clothes and Camping Supplies with Personalized Name Labels

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, C&N Footlocker’s summer camp supply website, has rolled out a new set of name labels and iron on name tapes. These name labels and tapes have been created to help campers keep track of their trunks, clothing, camping supplies and personal items. Clothing name labels can be personalized with the camper’s name, favorite color or design.



Everything Summer Camp has been the industry leading online summer camp supplier most prominently known for their indestructible trunks and footlockers. Over the years they have expanded their inventory to include personalized camping supplies for campers. They now offer a wide selection of camping gear, sports gear, horse riding gear and swim wear. They also offer duffel bags, crazy creek chairs and accessories to help campers keep track of which items are theirs and not their bunkmates.



Each year thousands of children go off to camp and for 26 years Everything Summer Camp has been providing the campers with the supplies they need to keep cool, warm and protected from the outside elements.



“One problem our parents tell us is that the campers misplace their clothing and items in their bunks because other campers have similar items. Due to this problem, we have created a set of clothing name labels, stick on name labels, clothing stamps and laundry markers to help the campers know what items are theirs” says Mark from Everything Summer Camp.



“This product truly can't work any better than it claims. It is especially great for those clothing items that are hard to label another way (ironing ruins them) or other labeling discomforts wearer or there are just so many of them!!...like socks and underwear” says Diana from Texas.



The ability to personalize their products is pervasive throughout their product line. Their most popular selling trunk, The Happy Camper, comes in 19 colors. Campers can customize these footlockers even more with name plates, Lid Skinz and other unique camping accessories. This save the parents money each summer since more of their kids’ clothing and items come back with the campers at the end of their summer camp session.



Customers can call, e-mail or chat live with a representative to find out any additional information.



About Everything Summer Camp

Everything Summer Camp has been helping kids get ready for summer camp since 1987. Their wide selection of camping gear includes camp trunks and other camping supplies that are 100% made in America. Top selling items include water bottles, cot-sized bedding, rain jackets, insect repellent, iron on labels, and more. Known for their customer service and fast shipping Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other camp outfitter. Visit: EverythingSummerCamp.com to learn more about camp footlockers, name labels, duffel bags, and camping supplies.