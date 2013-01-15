Everything Summer Camp Introduces New 2013 Lid Skinz and Fathead Decals for Trunk Decorating

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, a leading online summer camp equipment retailer, offers new trunk decorating accessories for their line of trunks and footlockers. Their updated trunk accessories include Lid Skinz and Fathead decals.



Founded in the 1980’s by Craig and Nancy Cornell, Everything Summer Camp has a wide selection of camp products with their best selling products being their trunks and foot lockers. They have been selling quality trunks for years and are renown for their great versatility, usability and style.



While trunks have been their signature product since the launch of the company, offering kids unique ways to decorate their trunk has been a growing segment of their inventory.



Students and campers enjoy customizing their footlockers and trunk to give them their own style. Lid skinz are a popular item to add that customized look. Customers can choose from a variety of layouts, colors and fonts to create a truly one of a kind trunk lid. The skinz are made of a scratch-proof and weather-proof vinyl with a laminate coating.



“Loved the choices of patterns, colors, pictures, fonts and designs! Making her own lid skinz made preparing for camp a more positive experience for my first-time camper.” Said Sheryl, customer of Everything Summer Camp.



Another great truck decoration for campers is the Fathead decals. Campers can place various Fathead decals all around their custom footlocker. These decals do not damage the footlockers and can be easily removed. With a large selection of Fathead decals representing professional sports teams from the NFL to the NBA, these are a great addition to further customize a trunk from Everything Summer Camp.



“I am very impressed with the quality of this lid skinz. I had ordered a different trunk from a company that paints the lid for my older daughter and there's really no comparison. First, the size of this trunk is bigger than the one that was painted and secondly, the lid skinz is a tougher material to handle the wear and tear. My girls go to camp on a bus and all the trunks get stacked together. This lid skinz is holding up to the test of a lot of stacks!” said Melanie Mendez, mom and customer of Everything Summer Camp.



Trunk decorating accessories have thousands of various combinations and enhance the camper’s individual sense of style. Everything Summer Camp offers a wide selection including trunk decals, fatheads, glow-in-the-dark stars, quotes, comics and many more personalization options.



About Everything Summer Camp

Excelling in essentials for summer camp since 1987, Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other summer camp outfitter. They offer camp trunks that they manufacture in their own facility, sleeping bags, laundry bags, horse-riding gear, name labels, duffel bags, camp supplies, and more. Located in Boyd, WI, Everything Summer Camp is ready year-round to provide its customers with great product and outstanding customer service. To learn about Everything Summer Camp’s footlockers, accessories, and other products, please visit http://www.everythingsummercamp.com/.