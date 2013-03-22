Everything Summer Camp Introduces New Trunk Accessories with Launch of New Site

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, a leading online summer camp equipment retailer, is now offering a set of new accessories for their line of trunks and footlockers. Founded in 1987 by Craig and Nancy Cornell, Everything Summer Camp is the home of C&N (Craig and Nancy) Footlockers, with a wide selection of camp products like camp bedding, bath accessories, sports gear, and apparel for kids.



Campers have been purchasing their C&N Footlockers for years due to the footlocker’s usability and durability. These trunks have been Everything Summer Camp’s best selling product since the company first launched. Now with the new user-friendly website parents and campers can find what they need to send their kids off to camp more easily and quickly.



Everything Summer Camp’s foot lockers come in four sizes and they are available in 20 colors and patterns. Their top notch craftsmanship is seen in the details from the easy to grab handles to the Snap-On duffel bag accessories. From the Undergrad trunk to the Graduate they are sure to have the size that will fit each customer’s needs.



Trunks and footlockers are a useful piece of luggage/storage and personalizing them is half the fun. With a wide selection of decals, colors, liners, shelves, and other trunk accessories, customers can customize their footlocker hundreds of different ways.



One area where new accessories have been added is in trunk decals. Decals are a fun and easy way to personalize a trunk. With decals representing professional sports teams or Lid Skinz that can showcase a name, it is no wonder why Everything Summer Camp is a leading camp retailer for their personalized foot lockers.



“We are as committed as ever to providing a great product, fantastic customer service, and a wonderful experience,” say owners Craig and Nancy Cornell.



Everything Summer Camp is proud to offer email, live chat, and telephone customer service to help customers buy and personalize the perfect trunk for their needs.



About Everything Summer Camp

Excelling in essentials for summer camp since 1987, Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other summer camp outfitter. They offer camp trunks that they manufacture here in the USA in their own facility. All sleeping bags, laundry bags, horse-riding gear, name labels, duffel bags, camp supplies, and more are manufactured inhouse. Located in Boyd, WI, Everything Summer Camp is ready year-round to provide its customers with great product and outstanding customer service. To learn about Everything Summer Camp’s footlockers, accessories, and other products, please visit http://www.everythingsummercamp.com/.