Everything Summer Camp Introduces the Graduate - Their Largest Footlocker to Date

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, a leading online camping retailer, announces new larger trunks and footlockers. Founded in 1987, Everything Summer Camp is the home of C&N (Craig and Nancy) Footlockers, offering American made top quality trunks in four different sizes and several colors. Their largest footlocker is called The Graduate and is now offered in 19 different colors.



Footlockers have been popular with campers and students for years due to their efficient use of space and security. Selling high quality footlockers since 1987, Everything Summer Camp has gained the reputation as one of the best retailers of footlockers and trunks in the nation. Their trunks and footlockers are made in America and they proudly guarantee each unit they sell.



With multiple sizes available, Everything Summer Camp announces their new larger footlocker called The Graduate. This footlocker is the largest unit offered on the website with 5.4 cubic feet of storage.



Made of solid Aspen plywood and backed by a lifetime warranty, The Graduate is a great value. The Graduate was featured on The Today Show and the Martha Stewart show alongside Everything Summer Camps’ other top selling footlockers and trunks.



Weighing in at a minimal 39lbs with dimensions of 32"L x 18"W x 18.5"H when empty, this trunk includes Glide & Go trays and can be selected in one of 19 color choices. All footlockers offer Lid Skinz which can be created to showcase a name for a truly unique trunk for each buyer.



The Graduate footlocker has received great reviews from parents and children from all over. “Huge! and sturdy. My daughter loved having a choice of colors. This trunk served her well for three years at summer camp. Whatever damage was inflicted by the camp's shipping company was easily remedied with a call to C&N for replacement parts under the warrantee. Best investment in Summer fun that we have made.” Says Nicole, customer of Everything Summer Camp.



About Everything Summer Camp

Excelling in essentials for summer camp since 1987, Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other summer camp outfitter. They offer camp trunks that they manufacture in their own facility, sleeping bags, laundry bags, horse-riding gear, name labels, duffel bags, camp supplies, and more. Located in Boyd, WI, Everything Summer Camp is ready year-round to provide its customers with great product and outstanding customer service. To learn about Everything Summer Camp’s footlockers, accessories, and other products, please visit www.everythingsummercamp.com.