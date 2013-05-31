Everything Summer Camp Launches Life of Camp T-Shirt Collection

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, C&N Footlocker’s summer camp and camping gear supply website, has launched their own original line of summer camp-inspired t-shirts. The clothing line, named the Life of Camp Collection, is manufactured entirely here in the USA.



There are 9 separate t-shirt designs currently being sold on the website. These shirts feature camp-related artwork with catchy slogans that are printed in fun fonts.



One of the staff’s favorite shirt designs is the “Ten for Two” t-shirt design. The summer camp lifestyle includes 10 months of the year that are spent waiting for the two months that are spent at camp.



Some of these shirt designs are intended just for the summer camp girls. Campers can purchase shirts with slogans like “It isn’t easy being a Camp Princess” and “Camp Like a Girl”. Other slogans on these t-shirts include “Eat. Sleep. Camp. Repeat.”, “I Camp”, and “Keep Calm and Camp On”.



These shirts are available in 7 different sizes. This includes youth small, medium, and large, and adult small, medium, large, and extra-large. These shirts are made from 100% cotton and they have taped necks and shoulders with double stitched hems.



Everything Summer Camp also has a full inventory of camping gear to prepare campers for summer camp. Other products that are sold on this website include sleeping bags, raingear, laundry bags, storage trunks, flashlights, insect repellents and more.



Customer service and the customer shopping experience are considered to be top priorities by the staff here. In addition to email and the online contact forms, customers can call the hotline (1-800-535-2057) or chat live with a company representative through the chat box on the website.



About Everything Summer Camp

Everything Summer Camp has been helping kids get ready for summer camp since 1987. Their wide selection of camping gear includes camp trunks and other camping supplies that are 100% made in America. Top selling items include water bottles, cot-sized bedding, rain jackets, insect repellent, iron on labels, and more. Known for their customer service and fast shipping Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other camp outfitter. Visit http://www.EverythingSummerCamp.com to learn more about camp footlockers, name labels, duffel bags, and camping supplies.