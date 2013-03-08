Everything Summer Camp Launches New Website to Showcase Their Trunks, Footlockers and Camping Supplies

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, a leading online summer camp retailer, has launched their new interactive and user friendly website to better showcase their industry leading trunks, footlockers and camping supplies. Founded in 1987, Everything Summer Camp is the home of C&N (Craig and Nancy) Footlockers, offering quality trunks in four different sizes and several colors.



Campers have been purchasing their trunks for years from Everything Summer Camp because of their usability and durability. These trunks have been a bestselling product since the company first launched.



Since their inception, Everything Summer Camp has strived to offer great customer service and a user-friendly online store. Today they launched their new online store in order provide customers with a better shopping experience. The new site has many fun features including a blog, gift card center, new product photos and social integration.



The Happy Camper Trunk is a favorite among customers and is available in 19 different colors to choose from. Made of 100% solid Aspen plywood, steel enforced boarders and a scratch resistant baked enamel finish, this trunk is strong and almost indestructible.



Providing 3.8 cubic feet of storage, this is a popular size among customers. With a large selection of personalization available from colors, interior liners, glide & go trays and more options, customers have the opportunity to transform these footlockers to show off their personal taste and style. All trunks are available with personalized Lid Skinz that can feature a customer’s name.



Made in the U.S.A., the Happy Camper trunk was featured on the Today Show as a hot summer camp item to have. Everything Summer Camp’s quality trunks come with a lifetime warranty.



One of the main goals of the new website design is to let customers easily find and discover the wide variety of styles of footlockers and camping supplies on the site.



For their top selling trunks and footlockers, all colors are listed with a clear preview of each trunk and its various parts. This new layout also provides all the customer reviews under the product and customer service number on the side in case parents have questions about a product.



“Very sturdy! This trunk can take a beating and still look like you just bought it. Comments: This is the second trunk I've bought in the last year. My older daughter took this trunk to camp last summer and it help up beautifully! It was loaded on a bus along with many others, no care was given to how many trunks were stacked on top of it, and it was not even scratched when it came home” said Jackie, an Everything Summer Camp customer.



Everything Summer Camp is proud to offer email, live chat, and telephone customer service to help customers buy and personalize the perfect trunk for their needs.



About Everything Summer Camp

Everything Summer Camp has been helping kids get ready for summer camp since 1987. Their wide selection of camping gear includes camp trunks that are manufactured onsite as well as water bottles, cot-sized bedding, rain jackets, insect repellent, iron on labels, and more. Known for their customer service and fast shipping Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other camp outfitter. Visit www.EverythingSummerCamp.com to learn more about camp footlockers, duffel bags, and camping supplies.