Everything Summer Camp Now Expanding List of Camping Supplies

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, C&N Footlocker’s summer camp supply website, has been a trusted supplier of summer camp gear since 1987. The list of camping supplies that is being offered on this website has grown larger and new products have been added for the 2013 summer season.



In order to help keep campers safe, Everything Summer Camp sells helmets that are designed for a variety of purposes. This includes horseback riding helmets as well as traditional skateboarding/rollerblading helmets that can be used for several other types of activities.



Right now this website has 4 different sizes of foot lockers that are for sale. All of the foot lockers that are listed here were made in America. There are 26 different color options currently available to choose from. If this is not enough, website visitors can create their own custom foot locker right on the website.



For the campers that need to check off a few things from their list of camping supplies, Everything Summer Camp sells items that range all of the way from sleeping bags and backpacks to sunscreen and rain gear.



This website does sell water bottles, however many of the campers prefer to wear a Camelbak hydration backpack for some activities. These popular water bladders get strapped to a campers back and can often carry four to five times as much water as a regular water bottle (and can be carried more conveniently as well). Right now Everything Summer Camp has the Camelbak Skeeter, Men’s Hydrobak, and Women’s Charm versions of this hydration system on the list of camping supplies that are offered here.



Customer service is a top priority at Everything Summer Camp. Customers can call the hotline to speak with a company representative (1-800-535-2057), or chat live with someone from the staff using the chat box on the Everything Summer Camp website. The staff is always happy to answer questions about foot lockers, duffel bags, or any other type of camping supplies that can be seen on the website.



About Everything Summer Camp

Everything Summer Camp has been helping kids get ready for summer camp since 1987. Their wide selection of camping gear includes camp trunks and other camping supplies that are 100% made in America. Top selling items include water bottles, cot-sized bedding, rain jackets, insect repellent, iron on labels, and more. Known for their customer service and fast shipping Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other camp outfitter. Visit http://www.EverythingSummerCamp.com to learn more about camp footlockers, name labels, duffel bags, and camping supplies.