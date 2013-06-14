Everything Summer Camp Now Selling 5 Name Label Products for Clothes and Other Camping Supplies

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, C&N Footlocker’s summer camp and camping gear supply website, is now selling 5 different name label products that can be used by campers to label all of their possessions with their name.



For starters, there are the traditional iron-on clothing name labels. These relatively simple labels only cost $8.99 and they are made from the same non-irritating polyester fiber as the more expensive options. These are available in sheets of 48 or 96 (add $6 for a sheet of 96).



For campers that want more color and creativity in their name labels, Everything Summer Camp offers full color customizable name labels for clothes. Campers can choose their layout, font color and style, background color, and they can even pick an icon for their labels.



A sheet of 48 labels is currently selling for $17.99, and the sheets of 96 are selling for $28.99. These are applied to clothing with a hot iron and they are made from a soft vinyl that is designed to ensure that they do not irritate the skin.



Everything Summer Camp also sells stick-on name labels for summer campers. The big difference between this product and the ones above is that these can be stuck to virtually any item that has a hard/smooth surface. These are ideal for water bottles, electronics, and any other personal items that campers want to claim as their own.



The least expensive way for campers to label their clothing items is to use a laundry marker. These permanent markers can be used to write a camper’s name wherever they would like. The markings will not wash off in the laundry when this marker is used. The laundry markers on this website can be purchased for only $2.49.



The last option for campers that want to label their clothing before heading off to camp is the name label stamp. This stamp uses black ink so it works best on light-colored clothing. This item is selling for $24.99 right now on the Everything Summer Camp website. Replacement ink pads are also sold here for only $3.99.



