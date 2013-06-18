Everything Summer Camp Now Selling Camp Trunk Decorating Materials

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, C&N Footlocker’s summer camp supply website, is now selling Fathead stickers and other unique trunk decorating materials that can be used by campers to decorate their trunks.



Fathead team logo stickers are available for all of the popular NFL, MLB, and NBA teams. These fathead stickers are different than regular bumper stickers and logo stickers because they are removable and reusable. The stickers are self-adhering and can be used to decorate almost any surface that is smooth, flat, and hard.



Another popular way that kids are decorating their trunks now is by using the custom Lidskinz that are made by Everything Summer Camp. Campers can design their own skins which are adhered to the top of the camping trunk and then laminated by the staff here. The Everything Summer Camp website has a custom design interface that lets campers design their own Lidskinz that suit their personal taste. Campers can choose their own personalized colors, patterns, lettering, and icons.



Everything Summer Camp is also currently selling fun-shaped chalkboards and dry erase boards that can be stuck to the footlockers. These small polka-dotted message boards can add a little bit of extra fun into a camping tent or dorm room. The chalkboards and dry erase boards are removable and can be reused as well.



Other trunk decorating items that can be purchased here by campers are glow-in-the-dark adhesive stars, fun-shaped adhesive mirrors, custom name plates, and alphabets that allow campers to write whatever they would like by arranging the block letters themselves.



Everything Summer Camp manufactures all of their camp trunks right here in the USA. This website is partnered with hundreds of summer camps, so the website can be used to help find a fun summer camp as well as to purchase camping gear and personal items that each camper should pack before they depart.



Customer service and the customer shopping experience are considered to be top priorities by the staff here. In addition to email and the online contact forms, customers can call the hotline (1-800-535-2057) or chat live with a company representative through the chat box on the website.



