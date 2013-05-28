Everything Summer Camp Now Selling Four Types of High Sierra Duffel Bags

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, C&N Footlocker’s summer camp supply website, is now selling 4 different models of duffel bags that are manufactured by High Sierra. Right now this website is selling the Water Bottle Sport Duffel, the Evolution, and 2 versions of the Pack N’ Go Duffel Bag (24” and 30”).



The Pack N’ Go Duffel is one of the most unique duffel bags on the market. The carrying handles on this bag can also be used as backpack straps; enabling this bag to function both as a duffel bag and as a backpack for campers.



The Pack N’ Go duffels are constructed from water resistant 600-denier Duralite. The 24” duffel bag has 3 different color choices: plaid, blue, and leaf green w/ bird designs. This model is within the carry-on size requirements for most airlines. This version of the Pack N’ go can be purchased for $34.99 right now on the Everything Summer Camp website.



The larger duffel bag measures 30"x15"x14" and has 4 color options. These include the same colors choices as the smaller bag with the addition of a black color option. The 30” Pack N’ Go is selling for $46.99 on the website right now.



Both versions of the duffel come with removable inner toiletry pouches and both models also have a lifetime warranty for the original buyer. The dominant feature that sets these bags aside from others is the dual functionality of the carrying handles. Campers love to strap this bag on as a backpack during long walks through the airport. At other times, it is simply just more convenient to carry this like a regular duffel bag.



For campers that just want a good place to store their personal items while at camp but will not need to carry their stuff around very much; Everything Summer Camp has a full selection of foot locker trunks. All of the trunks on this website are manufactured in-house right here in the USA.



Customer service and the customer shopping experience are considered to be top priorities by the staff here. In addition to email and the online contact forms, customers can call the hotline (1-800-535-2057) or chat live with a company representative through the chat box on the website.



