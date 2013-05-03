Everything Summer Camp Now Selling High Sierra Wheeled Duffel Bags for Campers

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, C&N Footlocker’s summer camp supply website, is now selling wheeled duffel bags and backpacks from High Sierra. There are currently 4 different types of High Sierra duffel bags that are being sold on this website.



The High Sierra Evo Drop Bottom Duffel is a wheeled duffel bag that measures approx. 28 inches in length. Inside of the Evo bag there is just below 5,500 cubic inches of space.



This bag is constructed from high density foam that helps the bag keep its rigidity and shape. There are 4 exterior pockets on this bag in addition to the main duffel compartment. The Evo duffel bag is available in lava/red clay color as well as in a pine green color.



Campers who are looking for a smaller bag can select from two different styles of backpacks; the High Sierra Curve or the High Sierra Fat Boy pack.



Campers can choose from ordinary colors like black or blue, or select from the creative and colorful designs that are available here.



The Fat Boy model has 2,382 cubic inches of space inside of it. This is enough space to allow this bag to act as a great daypack for hiking and other recreational activities. There are a total of 6 exterior pockets in addition to the main top-loading compartment.



The High Sierra Curve backpack is slightly smaller than the Fat Boy pack. This pack has approx. 1,800 cubic inches of storage space inside of it, so the Curve still serves as a quality daypack that can be used by kids for a variety of summer camp activities.



The largest difference between these two packs is that the Curve has elastic webbing pockets on each side. These are ideal for storing a water bottle while hiking so that it is easily accessible to the wearer. The Curve and Fatboy backpacks are both great options for campers who don’t want to lug a wheeled duffel bag around their camp all week long.



Everything Summer Camp is one of the most popular summer camping websites among campers and their parents. In recent years the popularity of the website has skyrocketed due to the demand for their camping trunks. These trunks are all manufactured in-house and available in a wide variety of different designs. Summer camp footlockers are available in four different sizes here with more than 20 different design options.



