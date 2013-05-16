Everything Summer Camp Now Selling Horse Riding Gear for Girls

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, C&N Footlocker’s summer camp supply website, is now selling horse riding gear for girls alongside of their full inventory of summer camp gear.



Girls can purchase all of the basic clothing here that they need to take to summer camp in order to go horseback riding. This includes several types of fashionable helmets, paddock shoes, and riding tights.



The selection of tights at Everything Summer Camp includes leggings from brands like Concour, Wellington, Ovation, All-Pro, and Versailles. Youth sizes are available as well as adult sizes. The styles that can be found here include tights, breech pants, and jodhpurs.



Girls’ horseback riding helmets are also available in youth and adult sizes. Most of the helmets have 4 color options and some are available with equestrian designs on the side of the helmet.



Horse riding helmet brands that can be found in the inventory at Everything Summer Camp include Troxel, Ovation, and Devon-Aire. Ovation also makes a “Zock” which covers the helmet with one of many colorful design options to keep it clean. These “Zocks” can be found next to the helmets in the horse riding section of the Everything Summer Camp website.



Before anyone heads off to summer camp, it is wise to order a set of name labels to put on clothing and personal items before they are lost or stolen. Everything Summer Camp carries a variety of stick-on name labels and iron-on name labels that can be used for different types of materials and personal items.



These labels are available in a wide range of colors including some fun multi-colored designs. Campers can even design their own labels; a great feature for anyone that has an uncommon name, or perhaps a common name with an uncommon spelling.



