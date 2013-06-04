Everything Summer Camp Now Selling Jansport Duffel Bags

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, C&N Footlocker’s summer camp supply website, is now selling duffel bags that were manufactured by Jansport.



Right now shoppers on the Everything Summer Camp website can purchase two different version of the Jansport Duffelpack. The Duffelpack is available as a 20” bag or a 24” bag.



These duffel bags are made from 602 Denier Polyester. This fabric is tough enough to last a lifetime. Just in case the fabric doesn’t last this long, Jansport provides a lifetime warranty on all of these bags. The Duffelpacks also come with a free accessory bag for customers.



One of the most convenient features of these packs is the design of the carrying handle straps. These can be used to carry the Duffelpack like a regular duffel bag, or these can be used to convert the bag into a backpack that can be carried over a camper’s shoulders.



The 24” Duffelpack has 3,600 cubic inches of space inside of it. There are 7 exterior pockets and also a set of compression straps on the exterior of the bag. Right now the 24” version of this duffel bag can be purchased for only $39.99 on the Everything Summer Camp website.



The 20” Duffelpack has 2,400 cubic inches of space (that’s 1200 cubic inches less than the 24” model). This bag also has 7 exterior pockets, compression straps, and the same carrying handles that can be converted into backpack straps by campers. The 20” version of the duffel bag can be purchased right now for $34.99.



Everything Summer Camp also carries a full selection of camping gear to prepare campers for summer camp. Other products that are sold on this website include camping chairs, meal kits, raingear, footlockers, flashlights, horseback riding gear, name tapes and more.



Customer service and the customer shopping experience are considered to be top priorities by the staff here. In addition to email and the online contact forms, customers can call the hotline (1-800-535-2057) or chat live with a company representative through the chat box on the website.



About Everything Summer Camp

