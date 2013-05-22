Everything Summer Camp Now Selling Pop Up Soft Trunk Duffel Bags

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, C&N Footlocker’s summer camp supply website, has been a trusted supplier of summer camp gear since 1987. They supply a full line of camping products for summer campers including footlockers and duffel bags.



The Pop Up Soft Trunk is the perfect combination of the footlocker and the duffel bag. This soft-shelled duffel bag measures 30" x 14.5" x 15.5" and it has plenty of space for campers to pack their belongings.



There is a LidMate organizer built into the bag for organizing toiletries and smaller items. This duffel bag also has a waterproof pouch and a pocket for shoes. In addition to the two carrying handles, there is an extendable metal handle that allows campers to wheel the bag along behind them.



The Pop Up Soft Trunk is available in 7 different colors. This selection includes tame colors in simple patterns as well as colors from the wild side like polka dots and tie-dye.



This duffel bag is selling for $119.99 today on the Everything Summer Camp website.



Everything Summer Camp also carries the J World Moose wheeled duffel bag. The Moose is a tough duffel bag with several pockets that have inner padding to protect your possessions. The bottom of this wheeled duffel bag is made from ABS plastic that is designed to stand up to a lifetime of abuse.



The J World Moose duffel bag measures 31" x 16" x 13" and it has 10 exterior pockets. Right now this bag is selling for $99.99.



The Everything Summer Camp website is best known for its solid camping trunks in addition to the soft trunks. These camping trunks are manufactured right here in the USA. There are 4 different sizes and 26 colors to choose from right now. Some campers prefer these trunks over the duffel bags because they are slightly larger and provide more protection.



Customer service is a top priority at Everything Summer Camp. Customers can call the hotline to speak with a company representative (1-800-535-2057), or chat live with someone from the staff using the chat box on the Everything Summer Camp website. The staff is always happy to answer questions about foot lockers, duffel bags, or any other type of camping supplies that can be seen on the website.



About Everything Summer Camp

Everything Summer Camp has been helping kids get ready for summer camp since 1987. Their wide selection of camping gear includes camp trunks and other camping supplies that are 100% made in America. Top selling items include water bottles, cot-sized bedding, rain jackets, insect repellent, iron on labels, and more. Known for their customer service and fast shipping Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other camp outfitter. Visit http://www.EverythingSummerCamp.com to learn more about camp footlockers, name labels, duffel bags, and camping supplies.