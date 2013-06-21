Everything Summer Camp Now Selling the Crazy Creek Air Chair Plus Folding Camping Chair

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, C&N Footlocker’s summer camp supply website, is now selling an air-filled version of the traditional Crazy Creek folding camp chair. The Crazy Creek Air Chair Plus is currently selling for $123.99 on the Everything Summer Camp website.



This version of the chair is slightly heavier than its older counterpart (2 lbs. 3 oz. vs. 1 lbs. 6 oz.). This chair is also approx. 5 inches larger on all of its sides than the non-air filled version of the chair.



The Air Chair Plus has two air chambers that can be filled with air for comfort. There are two buckles on each side that can be adjusted to create an almost infinite number of seating positions. Campers can adjust the length of the buckles and the amount of air in each chamber in order to find the ideal comfort level.



The folding design allows a camper to sit in this chair with only a small fraction of the chair actually touching the ground. This design aspect means that the chair will provide a comfortable place for campers to sit on virtually any type of surface.



The Crazy Creek Air Chair Plus can also function as a ground pad that can be placed beneath a camper’s sleeping bag to provide warmth and comfort during the night.



Everything Summer Camp also sells two versions of the original Crazy Creek camping chair. This chair first became popular because of its portability and ability to provide comfort on even the roughest surfaces. These chairs are slightly less expensive because they are filled with padding that takes the place of the hollow air chambers that the Air Chair Plus is equipped with.



Everything Summer Camp is one of the most popular summer camping gear websites among campers and their parents. In recent years the popularity of the website has skyrocketed due to the demand for their footlocker trunks. These trunks are all manufactured 100% in the USA and available in a wide variety of different designs. Summer camp footlockers are available in four different sizes here with more than 20 different design options.



About Everything Summer Camp

Everything Summer Camp has been helping kids get ready for summer camp since 1987. Their wide selection of camping gear includes camp trunks and other camping supplies that are 100% made in America. Top selling items include water bottles, cot-sized bedding, rain jackets, insect repellent, iron on labels, and more. Known for their customer service and fast shipping Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other camp outfitter. Visit http://www.EverythingSummerCamp.com to learn more about camp footlockers, name labels, duffel bags, and camping supplies.