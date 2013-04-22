Everything Summer Camp Now Sells Iron-on Name Labels to Help Campers Save Money by Not Losing Clothing

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp is offering iron-on name labels that children (or their parents) can iron directly onto shirts, pants, shorts, and other articles of clothing. The labels are available in a wide variety of colors and children can even design their own iron-on labels on the Everything Summer Camp website.



Everything Summer Camp also sells stick-on labels, laundry markers, name tapes and a special stamp that can be used to label clothing before heading off to camp. The labels are designed to be soft so that the skin does not become irritated while wearing the clothing. Most importantly, it helps campers keep track of their clothes so their bunkmates don’t accidentally take them.



A customer named Fe from Maryland noted that she would “Recommend these labels for any reason you need to label clothing, towels, whatever! My son has autism and is very sensitive to things against his skin. But these labels never bother him! Recommend them for parents of kids with special needs!”



Everything Summer Camp is one of the most popular online retailers of summer camp goods and camping equipment. The website first started to gain notoriety because of its great selection of colorful trunks and foot lockers (which are all made in-house).



The website has evolved and now offers a full selection of camping gear that includes sleeping bags, flashlights, insect repellent, backpacks, fishing, horseback riding, and swimming gear.



Since this is a fully established summer camp retailer and not just an iron-on label re-seller, customer service and ease-of-use on the website are considered to be top priorities by the staff. In addition to email and the online contact forms, customers can call the hotline (1-800-535-2057) or chat live with a company representative through a chat box right on the website.



The staff is always happy to answer your questions about iron-on labels, foot lockers, flashlights, or any of the other gear that you see on the website.



About Everything Summer Camp

Everything Summer Camp has been helping kids get ready for summer camp since 1987. Their wide selection of camping gear includes camp trunks and other camping supplies that are 100% made in America. Top selling items include water bottles, cot-sized bedding, rain jackets, insect repellent, iron on labels, and more. Known for their customer service and fast shipping Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other camp outfitter. Visit http://www.EverythingSummerCamp.com to learn more about camp footlockers, name labels, duffel bags, and camping supplies.