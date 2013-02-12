Everything Summer Camp Now Stocking New Duffel Bags and Backpacks for Traveling

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, a leading online retailer of travel supplies and accessories, now offers new duffel bags and backpacks. Operating for over 25 years, Everything Summer Camp goes to the next level to offer their customers the best and most innovative camping gear and travel supplies. This season they offer the new Snap-On duffel bag, JanSport backpacks and soft trunk travel cases.



The Snap-On duffel bag takes the function of its predecessor to the next level. It utilizes the spacious area of the duffel bag but adds a solid durable bottom and locking straps so that it snaps onto C&N’s trunks and footlockers. This great Snap-On duffel bag is easy to transport and comes in 10 different colors from blue to tye dye.



With inner and outer pockets this duffel bag is a great secure compliment to any trunk or luggage. It’s made of 840D nylon with a padded shoulder strap and name tag holder. Customers have raved about this unique duffel bag and its great usability and ruggedness.



Their large selection of brand name backpacks, including the new JanSport Superbreak backpack is now available on their site. JanSport has been popular for some time allowing kids to carry their supplies while staying comfortable.



Everything Summer Camp offers the JanSport Superbreak backpack that is made of 600 Denier polyester and has plenty of room for supplies. The 2/3 padded back panel and padded shoulder straps conforms to the body to make a great fit. The large main compartment and front utility pocket offers useful storage allowing students to find their supplies quickly and easily.



Along with the Superbreak they also offer JanSport’s Big Bear backpack which is ideal for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, kayaking and more.



“If you have a child going away to summer camp, the pop up trunk is the way to go. The inside frame is easy to set up and break down to store under a cot. The colors are great (we have a blue and also lavender/pink) and I especially appreciate the new orange lining, which makes it easier to see inside the trunk. There is also a light to make searching through the trunk easier for campers at night.” Said Michele, customer of Everything Summer Camp.



About Everything Summer Camp

Excelling in essentials for summer camp since 1987, Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other summer camp outfitter. They offer camp trunks that they manufacture in their own facility, sleeping bags, laundry bags, horse-riding gear, name labels, duffel bags, camp supplies, and more. Located in Boyd, WI, Everything Summer Camp is ready year-round to provide its customers with great product and outstanding customer service. To learn about Everything Summer Camp’s footlockers, accessories, and other products, please visit www.EveryThingSummerCamp.com.