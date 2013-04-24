Everything Summer Camp Offers 15% Discount on Crazy Creek Camping Chairs

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp is selling Crazy Creek camping chairs at a 15% discount through their online store. The Crazy Creek Original Chair normally retails for $45.99 on the website and has now been discounted to $39.10.



These folding chairs are filled with comfortable padding inside of their nylon outer shell. The chairs weigh less than 2 lbs. and are small enough to be brought out to a campsite or even deep into the wilderness.



There are two nylon straps that form this chair into its final shape. These straps are fully adjustable and can accommodate a wide range of seating positions with just a small tug of the straps.



Everything Summer Camp also sells the Crazy Creek Hex 2.0 Original Chair, as well the Crazy Creek Air Chair Plus (both of these are also on sale right now). The Air Chair Plus is built with the same shape and style as the Original model of the chair. The only difference with this version is that rather than being filled with padding to make the chair comfortable, it contains an inflatable chamber that can be filled with air.



These camping chairs also have the ability to function as a ground pad that can be placed beneath a sleeping bag at night. This provides padding between a camper and the ground, and a warm platform for campers to rest their torso on.



In addition to Crazy Creek Chairs, Everything Summer Camp also carries a full inventory of camping gear that will prepare virtually any child for summer camp. This includes flashlights, rain gear, foot lockers, swimwear, backpacks and more.



Customer service is a top priority at Everything Summer Camp. Customers can call the hotline to speak with a company representative (1-800-535-2057), or chat live with someone from the staff using the chat box on the Everything Summer Camp website. The staff is happy to answer any questions about their Crazy Creek Chairs as well as the other products that are sold on the website.



About Everything Summer Camp

Everything Summer Camp has been helping kids get ready for summer camp since 1987. Their wide selection of camping gear includes camp trunks and other camping supplies that are 100% made in America. Top selling items include water bottles, cot-sized bedding, rain jackets, insect repellent, iron on labels, and more. Known for their customer service and fast shipping Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other camp outfitter. Visit http://www.EverythingSummerCamp.com to learn more about camp footlockers, name labels, duffel bags, and camping supplies.