Everything Summer Camp Offers New Camping Supplies for Sale

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, a leading online summer camp equipment retailer, now offers new camping supplies. Founded in the 1980’s, they featured their signature C&N Footlockers and trunks. Over the years they have expanded their line of camping supplies to include a complete online superstore for outdoorsmen.



Today the website focuses on quality camping supplies and camp related items for kids. Although their top selling item on the site is their camping trunks and foot lockers, their camping gear category is now their fastest growing product segment.



Flashlights, camp chairs, water bottles, fans, mess kits, camping equipment and duffel bags are the top selling items from their camping supplies category. These items come in a variety of different sizes and colors for campers to choose from.



Today’s campers have the same needs as campers from the past but today camping supplies have been improved. With over 25 years in the camping business, Everything Summer Camp always offers the latest and greatest quality camping supplies. Their easy to navigate website allows customers to find the camp gear they are looking from the comfort of their home or office.



Mess kits are the most quintessential camping supply used by novice campers as well as experience outdoorsmen. Everything Summer Camp offers three new mess kits depending on the campers needs. These new mess kits are ideal for storing, cooking, and heating food up.



The Outdoor Meal mess kit is a small and compact six-piece meal set. They are proud to offer this environmentally safe and BPA free mess kit perfect for summer camp. The mess kit contains two plates, a spill-free cup with lid, combined colander and a waterproof box. The cup holds up to 10 fl. Oz of liquid and the entire mess kit is dishwasher safe.



Everything Summer Camp’s new camping supplies are available on their website for sale as of today. Everything Summer Camp prides themselves on quality customer service and customers can contact them via e-mail, live chat and on the phone. Celebrating their 25th anniversary, these new camping supplies are offered at some of the lowest prices available.



About Everything Summer Camp

Since 1987 parents have turned to Everything Summer Camp to get their kids ready for camp. With a wide variety of camping gear such as kids name labels, LED flashlights, sunscreen, apparel, and their famous C&N Footlockers they are a convenient one-stop-shop for summer camp. The experts at Everything Summer Camp will help take the stress out of getting ready for camp. To learn more about getting ready for summer camp visit www.EverythingSummerCamp.com.