Everything Summer Camp Offers Trunks and Footlockers in over 30 Different Colors

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp debuted their signature trunks and footlockers over 26 years ago and is still going strong as the industry leader. Today they offer trunks in several different sizes, colors and hundreds of customizable combinations to choose from.



The Camo footlocker is one of their bestselling trunks with 19 different colors to choose from. Made of 100% solid Aspen plywood, steel enforced boarders and a scratch resistant baked enamel finish, this trunk is strong.



At 3.8 cubic feet of storage this is a popular size among customers due to its large selection of customizations from colors, interior liners, glide & go trays and more. All trunks are available with personalized Lid Skinz that can feature a customer’s name.



Made in the U.S.A., the Camo trunk has been featured on the Today Show and Martha Stewart, as well as gaining praise from consumers. Everything Summer Camp’s quality footlockers come with a lifetime warranty.



“The truck takes a beating. I have one son who is rough on everything he has and this trunk stands up to him. My boys love the fact that they could match all their supplies to their trunk, that it has wheels and easy to move.” said Nick, an Everything Summer Camp customer.



Everything Summer Camp is proud to offer email, live chat, and telephone customer service to help customers buy and personalize the perfect trunk for their needs.



In addition to trunks, Everything Summer Camp sells a wide variety of camp related products and accessories. Their other products include Lidmate organizers, packing cubes, Snap-On duffel bags, wheel away systems, Lid Skinz, TSA padlocks and more.



About Everything Summer Camp

Excelling in essentials for summer camp since 1987, Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other summer camp outfitter. They offer camp trunks that they manufacture in their own facility, sleeping bags, laundry bags, horse-riding gear, name labels, duffel bags, camp supplies, and more. Located in Boyd, WI, Everything Summer Camp is ready year-round to provide its customers with great product and outstanding customer service. To learn about Everything Summer Camp’s footlockers, accessories, and other products, please visit www.everythingsummercamp.com.