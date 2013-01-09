Everything Summer Camp Unveils a New Line of Trunk and Foot Locker Decorations and Accessories

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp, a leading online summer camp equipment retailer, unveils a new line of accessories for trunks and footlockers. Founded in 1987 by Craig and Nancy Cornell, Everything Summer Camp has a wide selection of camp products. The company’s best selling product line is their foot locker selection. Parents have been purchasing their C&N Footlockers for years due to their great usability and durability. Now these foot lockers are able to be personalized for each buyer based on their taste and preferences.



Students and campers enjoy customizing their footlockers and trunks to give them their own personalized style. Lid skinz are a popular item to add that customized look to a footlocker. Customers can choose from a variety of layouts, colors, fonts and more to create a truly one of a kind trunk lid. The skinz are made of a scratch-proof and weather-proof vinyl with a laminate coating.



“Loved the choices of patterns, colors, pictures, fonts and designs! Making her own lid skinz made preparing for camp a more positive experience for my first-time camper.” Said Sheryl, customer of Everything Summer Camp.



Another great set of truck decorations for campers are the chalkboard and dry erase dots. Campers can place various size dots and squares all around their custom footlocker. The dots do not damage the footlockers and can be easily written on with dry erase markers or chalk. These are a great addition to further customize a trunk from Everything Summer Camp.



“My daughter and her friends have been playing with these since the day everything arrived so I can only imagine they'll be a big hit (not to mention useful) at camp as well!” said Nicole Miller, mom and customer of Everything Summer Camp.



Footlocker and trunk decorations have thousands of various combinations and allow the buyer to express their personal sense of style. Everything Summer Camp offers a wide selection of decorations including trunk decals, fatheads, glow-in-the-dark stars, quotes, comics and many more custom options.



