Everything Summer Camp's New Website Showcasing over 16 Different Backpacks for Campers

Boyd, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Everything Summer Camp celebrates over 26 years of offering quality trunks, camping gear and backpacks to their customers. With the launch of their new website Everything Summer Camp has added over 16 new backpacks to select from. They sell backpacks from JansSport, High Sierra and Kelty for school use as well as serious camping.



For serious campers and hikers Everything Summer Camp offers the Kelty Durango 5100 backpack. The Kelty Durango 5100 is a large, durable internal frame backpack made for extended hiking trips.



Two aluminum stays are built in to the pack for extra support and a padded waist belt helps with stability. The adjustable straps allow the wearer to alter the load to their liking, allowing personal customization. The pack has 5100 square inches of space including a sleeping bag compartment with plenty of room to carry all the essentials for overnight hiking trips. The backpack is made with tear resistant codura and ripstop polyester, giving it exceptional durability.



Everything Summer Camp is proud to offer not only serious camping backpacks but practical and cost effective school backpacks. Their merchandise buyer Kristy travels to all the trade shows so they can offer the latest and hottest trends in school and camping gear.



Their large selection of brand name backpacks including the new JanSport Superbreak backpack is available on their site. JanSport has been popular for some time allowing kids to carry their supplies while staying comfortable. Everything Summer Camp offers the JanSport Superbreak backpack which is made of 600 Denier Polyester and has plenty of room for supplies. The 2/3 padded back panel and padded shoulder straps creates a great fit. The large main compartment and front utility pocket offers useful storage allowing students to find their supplies.



Along with the Superbreak they also offer JanSport’s Big Bear backpack, which is ideal for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, kayaking and more.



Excelling in essentials for summer camp since 1987, Everything Summer Camp is recommended by more camps than any other summer camp outfitter. They offer camp trunks that they manufacture in their own facility, sleeping bags, laundry bags, horse-riding gear, name labels, duffel bags, camp supplies, and more. Located in Boyd, WI, Everything Summer Camp is ready year-round to provide its customers with great product and outstanding customer service.