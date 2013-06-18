Evesham Debt Advisors Ltd Have Now Become Fully Accredited Members of the Debt Resolution Forum (DRF)

Evesham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Evesham Debt Advisors Ltd is proud to announce that they have now become fully accredited members of the Debt Resolution Forum (DRF)



The DRF promotes professional standards for resolving debtors' financial problems, focussed on the quality of advice provided to consumer debtors by all DRF members.



DRF members approach debt resolution on the basis of identifying the most appropriate solution and the outcome which is most compatible with the financial and personal position of the debtor, while taking into account the interests of his/her creditors and demonstrating to them that the proposal made on behalf of the debtor is reasonable in the circumstances and is achievable.



David Mond, Chairman of the DRF stressed that employee training is imperative in our industry, the DRF offer a BTEC level 3 training course aimed at the Debt Management industry.



Adrian Nichols, MD at Evesham commented that staff at Evesham are currently undertaking this training so that clients can be assured of:



Expert support, advice and guidance clients need to become debt free in the quickest possible time



Removing the daily stress of managing creditors.



Helping clients retake control of their finances and life



