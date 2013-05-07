Evevo Announces National Media Coverage for Its Digital Marketing Services in the UK

Stevenage, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Evevo, is one of the UK’s leading online marketing agencies. The company is pleased to announce the recent coverage of their company by national media with publication in the April edition of The Business Mag , a quarterly publication that is one of the UK’s leading national magazines.



Evevo is a premier online marketing agency that is renowned for assisting small to medium sized businesses throughout the UK to fully realize their potential for success by using comprehensive SEO white hat techniques and tailored website design strategies to create captivating websites that propel their clients to the top of the results for most major search engines, including Google, Bing and Yahoo. The company’s techniques not only increase their client’s search engine ranking, but also ensure the highest possible conversion rates where visitors become customers and then advocates for their client.



While there are many online marketing firms, this company has become well known for their outstanding service and their unparalleled ability to produce firm, quantifiable results that last. The company utilizes unique methods to achieve results for their clients. These methods include a thorough research of the client’s company and competition and using the results as the basis for the development of a comprehensive marketing campaign that’s cohesive with and fully complements the custom web site that is then designed and created for the client.



The company appears in the April issue of The Business Mag, with a feature article spanning two pages that highlights the online marketing industry. Topics covered in the story include why online marketing is so very important for every business, regardless of industry or size, an outline of the best internet marketing techniques, strategies that work best for different companies and much more.



In addition to publication in the April edition of the magazine, the company’s expertise in custom web site design, white hat SEO, social media marketing, ad words management, e-commerce and web development have earned the company recognition from MP Ed Balls, as well as Prince Phillip, who personally opened their latest branch office in 2012. After a six month period, over 90% of the company’s new clients become permanent clients.



The company’s reputation has rapidly grown so that its list of clients includes WENTA, where they provide local workshops and presentations on social media and web development as well as training in SEO local businesses with internet marketing. Additional well known clients include Shout Promotional Merchandise, the Stevenage County Council, Red Brick, Sunseeker, Maple Surveys, Legends Boxing, Vibe Travel, Cogniscenti, The Education Trust, US Solar Institute and many more.



To find out more about how the expert web design and marketing specialists at this company can help increase internet ranking, site traffic and sales please visit the company’s website at http://www.evevo.co.uk



About Evevo

Evevo is a successful UK marketing and web site design firm that was founded in 2010 by Robert Hughes. Known for his charitable efforts as well as his expertise in marketing and web development, he recently climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro to raise funds that went to a local charity and were used to assist children facing poverty, exploitation and being orphaned or other hardships in the developing world.



