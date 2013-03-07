Evevo Announces Selection by WENTA for Local Workshops and Presentations on Social Media and Web Development

Luton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Evevo, a leading online marketing agency in the UK is pleased to announce their selection by WENTA to provide its local workshops and presentations on social media and web development. This is an expansion of the existing courses that Evevo provides at WENTA for training in SEO local businesses with internet marketing.



Evevo is a prominent online marketing agency that specializes in helping small to medium sized businesses throughout the UK to become more successful by building beautiful websites that get their clients to the top of Google search results while also featuring high conversion rates where visitors become customers. This company specializes in complete online services such as White Hat SEO and custom web site design while also providing more traditional services such as Web Development, e-Commerce, Ad Words Management and Social Media Marketing. Known for their exceptional service and ability to provide solid, measurable results, the company’s reputation and renown has been growing, with the company being featured in the UK national magazine the Business Mag, the company’s founder and personnel meeting with MP Ed Balls, and even having their latest office personally opened by Prince Philip last year.



A large part of the company’s success lies in their approach to thoroughly researching each client’s business and goals, as well as their client’s competition, and then creating a comprehensive marketing campaign that’s fully integrated with the custom web site that is then designed and produced for each of their clients. To accomplish this, the company utilizes the talents of both local and freelance specialists who are highly skilled and knowledgeable in a wide variety of areas and fields. By using such a diverse range of talent and expertise, the company is able to ensure that the latest techniques and innovations in these fields are employed to help understand the needs of each of their clients while creating a tailored, comprehensive approach. Ultimately, each client can rest assured that the web site design and comprehensive marketing campaign that is produced for them will accomplish measurable results that increase their traffic, conversion rates, and ultimately, their bottom line.



Over 90% of company’s new clients stay on as permanent clients after a six month period, and the company’s list of clients and projects continues to grow. Some of the company’s clients include: the Stevenage County Council, Shout Promotional Merchandise, Red Brick, Maple Surveys, Sunseeker, Legends Boxing, Cogniscenti, Vibe Travel, US Solar Institute, The Education Trust and many more. To find out more about how the web design and marketing experts at this company can help you to increase your ranking and sales please visit the company’s website at http://www.evevo.co.uk.



About Evevo

Evevo is one of the UK’s leading marketing and web site design firms. The company was founded by Robert Hughes in 2010. Hughes is known for his marketing and web development expertise as well as his charitable efforts. Robert Hughes recently climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro as part of a fund raising drive for a local charity, with the proceeds going to assist children facing hardships such as poverty, exploitation and being orphaned in the developing world.



Contact Information:

Evevo

Elite Media Solutions, LTD.

Business Technology Centre

Bessemer Drive

Stevenage

Hertfordshire

SG1 2DX

Telephone: 01438 940910

Email: hello@evevo.co.uk