eVisa Discounts Announced by Visa-vietnam.org

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Visa Vietnam, the leading Vietnam visa agency, has reportedly announced discounts on their e-Visa service. The firm has been helping people with the fastest and easiest option to access Vietnam Visa online from home.



Being a Vietnam Embassy approved organization, Visa Vietnam offers Vietnam Visa on Arrival service where the travelers can apply and get approved for visa right from their home.



The current rebate facility announced by the company will allow people to relish huge savings given their already affordable rates. Customer convenience is paramount for them and this latest discount program is their own unique way to hail their loyalty to the customers.



The company is offering around 18 to 22 percent discount for their loyal clientele. 18 percent discount would be offered from the 2nd order, 20 percent from the 5th order & a whopping 22 percent from the 10th order. Added to it, there is a 26 percent rebate program for the corporate members of Visa Vietnam.



It just takes 24 hours (or 48 maximum) for them to send the visa approval letter to the client. Applicants would simply need to fill up the VOA application form from the company website and submit the payment online. It’s an easy form and won’t take long. After the payment is submitted & form duly filled, the company sends the Vietnam Embassy accredited visa approval letter to the applicants’ email. Thus, the applicants are getting everything done from the convenience of their home – The company ensures that the clients do not need to go through the cumbersome line-up at the Embassy offices.



The approval letter sent from the company is the traveler’s permit to fly to Vietnam. There are visa outlets at Vietnam international airports- Da Nang, Tan Son Nhat & Noi Bai- where the tourist can get the visa stamped.



Being a local firm with more than a decade of experience in visa processing, they assure the most legit and accurate visa processing without the usual heckles.



About Visa-Vietnam.org

Visa-Vietnam.org is a local business. We know our Vietnam culture, we know our laws, and of course we know the regulations for Vietnam visas. With our ten years experience in arranging Vietnam visas, we will advise you exactly what the “do's and don’ts” are on getting a Vietnam visa.



For more details, visit http://www.visa-vietnam.org