Evisa Vietnam Extends Huge Discounts for Travel Agencies

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Evisa Vietnam, a leading online Vietnam visa firm is offering huge discounts for travel agents. The rebate facility is applicable on its Vietnam Visa on Arrival program.



A seasoned name in Vietnam online visa sector, Evisa Vietnam is approved by Vietnam Immigration Department. The Visa on Arrival Vietnam policy allows visa application & approval online, within as early as 24 hours.



"We are thrilled to declare that presently we are extending up 27 percent discount for the travel agents," stated a senior spokesman from Evisa Vietnam. The officer also spoke about discount offers for individual travelers.



He continued, "There is a 9 percent discount from 2nd order, 15% from 5th order and 19% from tenth order. All the discounts offers are applicable for tourists applying from same email id."



The current rebate facility at Evisa Vietnam is extended for all the visa programs from the company, including one month (both single & multiple) and 3 months (both single & multiple).



"Our Vietnam e visa online program is the fastest, cheapest & most convenient route to attain Vietnam visa from the home," stressed the manager. The applicant would have to fill up an online application form from the company website and submit the payment online. E visa Vietnam would send the application for approval & if everything is okay the applicant would receive the approval letter on email.



He added, "You are relieved from wasting your valued hours at the Embassy offices for visa approval. We take the complete responsibility of sending your visa application to the Embassy for its approval. The approval letter would be delivered within a day only or maximum within 48 hours."



Once the applicant receives the approval letter online, he/she should take a print out and carry it to the Vietnam international airport. Evisa Vietnam has its visa outlets at Vietnam airports from where the approval can be stamped.



About Evisa Vietnam

Evisa Vietnam is a major visa company in Vietnam which is offering an online visa application and approval facility within 24-48 hours. It's approved by Vietnam Immigration. For more info, visit http://www.evisavietnam.org