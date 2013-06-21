Fast Market Research recommends "Evista (Osteoporosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new PharmaPoint Drug Evaluation report, "Evista (Osteoporosis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Despite its maturity, the osteoporosis market is expected to undergo substantial change between 2012 and 2022. Most importantly, the 'gold-standard' bisphosphonates will lose patent protection by end-of-year 2013, flooding the marketplace with less expensive generic versions of these physician-preferred medications. Additionally, Eli Lilly's blockbuster Evista, the only available SERM in the US, will lose patent protection in 2014, flooding the market with yet more affordable generic options. Also during the forecast period covered by this report, osteoporosis drug development research will lead to the launches of a wave of novel anabolic drugs with greater efficacy and safety, causing a major market shift away from anti-resorptive drugs. The number of companies vying for patient share will shrink by as much as 50%, as established players exit the market or acquire smaller players. Lastly, the aging of the population in developed markets will result in a larger patient pool.
These changes in the osteoporosis market will be reflected in the slow growth during the forecast period, with the market growing from $6 billion to $8 billion in 2011 USD at a CAGR of 3%.
Eli Lilly's Evista (raloxifene hydrochloride) is an orally-administered SERM indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. Evista is a benzothiophene-derived SERM that works in several ways on bone. It primarily binds to estrogen receptors (ERs) that activate specific DNA sequences known as raloxifene responding elements (RRE). These elements are responsible for the synthesis of specific cell proteins that create estrogen agonist activity, which blocks osteoclast differentiation downstream. This, in turn, keeps osteoclasts from binding to bone effectively and decreases bone resorption. Secondly, activation of raloxifene-ligand binding has been shown to decrease osteoclastic resorption activity by 50%, decrease IL-6 production, and decrease tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-a) production by 30%, which helps decrease bone resorption (Gianni et al., 2004). In 2007, Evista was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat breast cancer, extending its US patent protection until 2014.
Scope
- Overview of Osteoporosis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on Evista including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for Evista for the top nine countries from 2012 to 2022.
- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan, China and India
