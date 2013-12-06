Evo Clear Offers 10% off the Next Evolution of Water Filtration for Limited Time Only

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- There is a difference between clean water and pure water- clean water need only be non-toxic to be passed through into the water system that supplies every home in the developed world, though it can still contain ambient contaminants that can wear down and corrode pipes, block them with limescale, and do similar damage to the human end user. Evo Clear does not believe in minimum standards, but rather strive of maximum purity, as evidenced by their newest releases of water softeners and purifiers. To celebrate the launch of the new products they are offering 10% off all their products for a limited time only.



Using the code “10Off” at the checkout, customers can enjoy a blanket 10% off all the products they purchase, including the brand new additions. The new products include a salt free water softener and a whole house water filter which are both designed to proactive eliminate existing and future contaminant build ups.



The salt free water softener promises to eliminate plumbing problems, prevent appliances like dishwashers and washing machines from developing scale, and comes with a lifetime warranty that guarantees no maintenance. The whole house water filter provides water from every tap in the house that is of a higher purity than bottled water.



A spokesperson for Evo Clear explained, “We are dedicated to constantly being on the leading edge of water filtration and purification technology, and our latest suite of products demonstrates that this dedication has yielded impressive results. We are offering 10% off on our new and existing product line so individuals can get the best solutions available on the market for unbeatable prices, meaning there is simply no reason to look anywhere else for water purification solutions. We offer the best at the best prices.”



About Evo Clear

Evo Clear is a water filtration company dedicated to providing a sustainable and permanent solution to home water filtration. They offer free water quality tests, have certified Water Quality Association (WQA) installers all across the nation, and will donate 5% of their sales to charities or organizations that help to promote access to quality water in developing countries. For more information, please visit: http://evoclearwater.com