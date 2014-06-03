Evo Fitness Launches Summer Sale on Boxing Equipment

Berkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Evo Fitness Shop, the online store for boxing equipment and gym accessories in the UK, now launches their latest summer sale. Different products are available with attractive discounts up to 50%. They are also offering free shipping for all orders by the buyers in UK mainland. According to the website of Evo Fitness Shop, “Buying a good pair of boxing gloves is a big deal and to find a good pair at reasonable price is not easy. We bring the gloves by the best boxing equipment UK producers at immaculately attractive price.” The claim by the website of online store is reasonable, as they have launched innumerous collection of boxing and gym gears with heavy discount up to 50%.



Apart from the high quality boxing gloves, Evo Fitness Shop includes wide range of products such as gym gloves that supports wraps for weightlifting, kneepads, elbow pads, punch bag inners and more. The collection of boxing and gym gears are suitable for most picky and demanding sportsmen. The products are designed to make the users feel safe and comfortable at the same time so that they can obtain optimum output, says the owner of Evo Fitness Shop. He also adds, “We are aware that material quality and specifics of the design can prevent severe traumas and injuries, but that does not mean that you have spent big money to get these best products. Enjoy our summer sale and grab up to 50% discount on the best boxing equipment and gym accessories.”



Evo Fitness Shop strongly blends fashion with quality and comfort for the sports and fitness accessories. They keep on introducing promotional offers like discount and free shipping to provide more value to the buyers. “I love to purchase boxing equipments from Evo Fitness as they provide high quality products made of excellent materials that are not just safe, but superbly stylish as well. I will definitely make the maximum out of their summer sales,” says Brandon Leonard, a boxer in London, UK.



About Evo Fitness Shop

Evo Fitness Shop provides boxing equipments along with gym and fitness accessories in the UK. Their products are made of superior quality materials that ensure comfort, safety and style. For more information, visit http://evofitnessshop.co.uk/



Name: Evo Fitness Shop

Address: 10 Cranbourne Close SLOUGH Berkshire SL1 2XJ United Kingdom

Email: EVOFITNESS@hotmail.com

Phone: +4 478 60856845