EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Investor Alert: Lawsuit in Connection with Takeover Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investor in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) filed a lawsuit in connection with the takeover of EVO Payments, Inc..



Investors who purchased shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Atlanta, GA based EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. On August 1, 2022 — Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) and EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) announced that Global Payments will acquire EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) in an all-cash transaction for $34.00 per share.



However,cCertain investment funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC and other EVO stockholders have already entered into voting agreements pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, to vote their shares of EVO stock in favor of the transaction, subject to certain conditions. These stockholders currently represent approximately 22% of the voting power of EVO's stock.



The investor filed the lawsuit in effort to gain access to books and records concerning the proposed takeover.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



