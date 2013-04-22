Evoke Announces New Single Release: 'With You'

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Evoke has seen much success already in 2013 with its recent triumph with the New York top 40, with their single ‘Catch Me If I Fall’.



This month brings a new release by Evoke, ‘With You’; a pumped up salutation that brings dramatic drums and edgy guitar riffs diving into a massive crescendo of emotion.



‘With You’ is a change of pace for the band, as they explore a heavier sound and bring a slightly darker tenor to their audience. Evoke really demonstrate their well-rounded musical talent in this single, and show a real unity in their performance which translates exceptionally in this song by the Australian band.



The single is available for download on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and other major music outlets.



About Evoke

Evoke are a Melbourne based band, who have already seen chart success with their single ‘Catch Me if I Fall’. The band comprise of four members: Dave, Mick, Goose & Steven.



Evoke website http://www.EvokeMusic.com

Email: management@evokemusic.com

Links to downloads

Spotify

iTunes