Evolation Yoga Comes to Europe With January Teacher Training in Madrid

Buffalo, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2011 -- Evolation brings its Primary Teacher Training program to Europe with the first of three two-week sessions to be held in Madrid, Spain throughout winter/spring 2012. The first session runs January 9 – 22 at evolation’s partner yoga studio Hot Yoga Infrared Madrid.



Evolation Primary Teacher Training is a comprehensive 250-hour yoga teacher training and certification program that prepares participants to teach the core evolation offerings based on the teachings of Parahamansa Yogananda and Bikram Choudhury. Through work in small, intimate training groups, participants get personal, hands-on training in the essentials of yoga philosophy, the benefits of postures and alignment, anatomy and physiology, class scripts, meditation, and much more. Upon certification, graduates have continuing support and guidance throughout their teaching careers, including mentoring, assistance finding teaching positions, and access to the evolation Collective – a worldwide network of teachers and studios where graduates can seek professional opportunities, share experiences and ideas, and offer assistance to others.



The Madrid training sessions will take place over six weeks, and trainees may choose any four of those weeks in which to complete the curriculum. “With our flexible training options, our goal is to make it possible for people to get on to the teaching path in a way that fits into their lives,” says evolation founder Mark Drost. “The most important thing is simply making the decision to start.”



Evolation is based in New York with yoga studios and training centers throughout the United States, in Costa Rica, and in Australia. To learn more about the Madrid training (as well as upcoming trainings), please call Mark at 561-827-8279, email teach@evolationyoga.com or visit http://evolationyoga.com/teacher-training-start-your-journey/. Evolation also offers programs for existing teachers and studio owners who wish to elevate their practice and transform their teaching. Visit evolation yoga for more information.



Evolation Primary Teacher Training -- Madrid, Spain, 2012

January 9 - 22

March 19 - 31

May 21 - June 3