Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- An investigation was announced over possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Evolus, Inc.



The plaintiff alleges that Evolus made false and misleading statements to the public and failed to disclose that the real source of botulinum toxin bacterial strain as well as the manufacturing processes used to develop Jeuveau™ originated with and were misappropriated from Medytox, that sufficient evidentiary support existed for the allegations that Evolus misappropriated certain trade secrets relating to the botulin toxin strain and the manufacturing processes for the development of Jeuveau™, that as a result, Evolus faced a real threat of regulatory and/or court action, prohibiting the import, marketing, and sale of Jeuveau™, that which in turn seriously threatened Evolus' ability to commercialize Jeuveau™ in the United States and generate revenue, and that any revenues generated from the sale of Jeuveau™ were based on Evolus' unlawful activities, including the misappropriation of trade secrets and secret manufacturing processes belonging to Allergan and Medytox.



