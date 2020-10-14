Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Evolus, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) have certain options. Please contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Evolus, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Newport Beach, CA based Evolus, Inc., a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States.



An International Trade Commission judge issued a preliminary ruling on trade secrets action involving Evolus, Inc. on July 6, 2020. The non-binding decision sided with Allergan and its partner Medytox in finding that the Company and its South Korean partner firm Daewoong developed its Jeuveau product using stolen trade secrets. The judge recommended a 10-year ban on the importation of Jeuveau into the United States.



Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) declined from $29.40 per share in April 2019, to as low as $3.00 per share on July 9, 2020.



