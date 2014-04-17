Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Evolution of Augmented Reality, Wearable Wireless, and Body Area Networks market report to its offering

New technologies continuously emerge that change the nature of work and human lifestyles in dramatic ways. We see Augmented Reality (AR), Wearable Technology, and more specifically Body Area Networks (BAN) as particularly life-changing solutions to many human problems. As with many new innovations, some of these are problems we do not even realize we have at present.



In 2014, approximately 864 million mobile phones will be AR-ready, and in excess of 100 million vehicles will come equipped with AR technologies of various types. We believe that there is enormous potential for AR applications in many fields including education, healthcare, industrial applications, and the automotive industry.



We see several factors converging to facilitate wearable technology integration including expanded wireless capacity due to pervasive wireless (WiFi, WiMAX, and LTE), cellular market saturation and the need for wireless companies to establish new revenue streams, continuously decreasing cost of data, and the significant backing from huge companies including Google, Apple, and others. We also see developments in key technologies such as Augmented Reality, Body Area Networks, Ambient Awareness, and Peer-to-Peer Communications as drivers for evolution in consumer perception of value and willingness to engage in new forms of communications, content, applications, and commerce.



This report provides a view into the anticipated evolution of Augmented Reality, Body Area Networks, and other aspects of wearable technologies. The report evaluates the current state of the industry and provides analysis and forecasts regarding the future prospects of device shipments, applications and solutions. The report also assesses the future of AR and wearable technology, considering many factors, including but not limited to expansion of wireless data capacity and availability, cloud-based service delivery models, market dynamics of service providers and consumer limitations and wiliness to engage in new usage and lifestyle paradigms.



The report covers the following topics:



- Business Case Drivers for the use of AR Applications: An assessment of the business case for AR applications.



- Technology Review: A review of the underlying technology supporting AR solutions



- Vendor Strategies: An analysis of how vendors will position themselves to capitalize on AR opportunity



- Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size and forecasts for the AR market from 2014 to 2019



- Industry Value Chain: An analysis of the AR value chain with assessments of key market players across the value chain and predictions about the AR evolution



- Industry Roadmap 2014 - 2019: An analysis of the roadmap for the industry from 2014 to 2019



Target Audience:



Augmented reality companies



Wireless device manufacturers



Wireless infrastructure providers



Consumer electronics companies



Wearable technology developers



Embedded computing companies



Regulatory bodies and governments



Wireless service providers of all types



Military, law enforcement, and public safety



Mobile marketing and commerce companies



Report Benefits:



Forecasts for Augmented Reality and Wearable Technology



Specific recommendations for companies with the value chain



Identify key trends product, service, and application development



Identify key supply and demand factors for adoption of AR and wearables



Understand the risks and benefits to business in the evolution of AR and wearables



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152882/evolution-of-augmented-reality-wearable-wireless-and-body-area-networks.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###