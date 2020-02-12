"EvoLve," a Short Dance Film for Black History Month, Now on Kickstarter!

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- evoLve is a short 8-10-minute film featuring dancers of all colors, shapes, and sizes. Released in the spirit of Black History Month, dancers from various social backgrounds are coming together as one in artsy spaces and venues across Los Angeles, California. Featuring amazing solos, a unified group number, and the famous soul train line, do not miss your chance to support this film of unity and love. The finished film will be posted to YouTube for audiences worldwide during the last week of February to celebrate the close out Black History Month.



A non-profit project, evoLve is on a mission to move, motivate, and ignite change through art and dance. With the potential to make a social impact and to remind people to unite as one, we can all celebrate life, love, and community while paying homage to Black History Month and standing in solidarity as one people and one race, the human race.



Help support a cause bigger than oneself and make an impact through dance. Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support evoLve in the spirit of Black History Month. Funds will be used to rent a studio and rehearsal space, to hire a camera crew, editor, and choreographers, and to secure a necessary film permit. Expected to be released in February 2020, evoLve will be available online to audiences worldwide.



Supporters around the world can support evoLve by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $1 and get the pledger's name or business in the film's final credits. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About evoLve

evoLve has been brought to life by Shay Griffin, an accomplished dancer, singer, actor, writer and director from Los Angeles, CA. Using her talents for dance, Griffin has become a beacon of light that encourages, motivates, and challenges others.



