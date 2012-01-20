Evolve Mixed Martial Arts Training Academy Recognized Worldwide for Excellence

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2012 -- Evolve Mixed Martial Arts Training Academy is increasingly being recognized as the world’s preeminent martial arts training academy by experts, world media and peers. As Asia's top martial arts training Academy, the Singapore-based Evolve MMA ranks among the best academies in the world for Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts.



With 47 highly certified instructors holding a combined 500 years of championship experience, Evolve is the only academy in the world with 14 World Champions across Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Mixed Martial Arts, Boxing, and No Gi Grappling. The Academy offers programs for complete beginners with no exercise experience to advanced competitors that want to raise the level of their game. “We’ve developed a world-class training Academy for all age groups, genders, skill levels, and fitness levels,” said Academy Founder Chatri Sityodtong. “Every course that we offer is rooted in applicable reality and enables everyone to enjoy the martial arts for fitness, good health, mental strength and discipline.”



The Academy’s Muay Thai Singapore and Brazilian facility programs teach the globally recognized striking art. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) is one of the most effective, reality-based ground fighting systems in the world. Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is a combination of Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Boxing, and Wrestling. The Evolve FightShape Fitness Training Program utilizes movements and conditioning exercises from different types of martial arts.



In addition, the Academy offers Wrestling, Boxing, Yoga, Children’s and Self Defense programs. The Evolve Fighters Program is the only program in Asia designed for professional fighters by World Champions in Muay Thai, BJJ, No Gi Grappling and Boxing. This invitation-only program is ideal for advanced fighters focused on amateur or professional level competition.



Evolve Mixed Martial Arts offers complimentary intro classes and is open seven days a week with one of the largest schedules and course offerings in Asia. Evolve MMA currently has a total of three locations globally with plans for future expansion. Its two Singapore and single Brazilian locations are expansive state-of-the-art training facilities featuring the latest equipment and amenities. “Everything and everyone at Evolve MMA is dedicated to our motto of ‘Achieve Greatness Within,’ which applies to mind, body and soul,’” said Chatri Sityodtong. For more information, please visit Evolve-MMA.com.



About Evolve Mixed Martial Arts

Evolve MMA was founded in Singapore in 2008. It is the top martial arts training organization in Asia. With its elite World Champion instructors, state-of-the-art facilities, comprehensive course offerings, and larges schedules, Evolve MMA has brought the principles of mixed martial arts to the man-on-the-street, coaching ordinary individuals to build extraordinary mental and physical prowess.



With locations in Singapore and Brazil, Evolve boasts the largest and most experienced instructor team in Asia with over 500 years of combined experience. It is the only academy in the world with World Champions in Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Boxing, Mixed Martial Arts and No-Gi Grappling. The Evolve Fight Team is also Asia's most decorated professional fight team, winning at the highest levels in the world such as the UFC, ONE Fighting Championship, DREAM FC, the Lumpinee Stadium World Championship, the Mundials BJJ World Championship, the WBA Boxing World Championship, the No-Gi World Championship, Art of War and much more. Additionally, its flagship academy is the largest martial arts facility of its kind in Asia.