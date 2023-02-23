Evolving Private Networks: A Comprehensive Analysis of Trends and Innovations

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2023 -- Evolving Private Networks:



The shift toward digitalization and enterprise mobility driven by the explosive growth in data is creating the need for a private LTE/5G network. Private networks are networks specifically built for individual enterprises. Currently, every organization is moving towards implementing automation technologies with big data analytics to transform operations and increase operational efficiency. Wireless networking technologies such as LTE/5G enable organizations to execute their digital transformation program securely and efficiently.



Private networks enable the organization to allot the bandwidth dedicatedly for low-latency and ultra-reliable use cases such as smart manufacturing and robotics. The organizations also have complete control over data, security, and networks. Manufacturing and mission-critical applications such as utility, oil and gas, and mining are leading the deployment of private LTE/5G networks where traditional Wi-Fi networks lack frequency, power, and signal coverage. Other industries such as transportation, logistics, and healthcare are expected to witness the increasing deployment of private networks as a result of emerging technologies such as AI/ML, IoT sensors, machine vision, robotics, etc.



Private LTE/5G networks are primarily used for industrial equipment connectivity use cases, followed by mobile broadband (MBB). The rising implementation of edge computing, cloud computing, robotics, and supply chain connectivity is leading to the deployment of private networks for asset tracking and AGV applications.



So, what are the key shifts which are and will drive the deployment of private/5G networks, well, let's have a look at different industries and use cases:



Manufacturing:



The shift toward Industry 4.0, IoT, AI/ML, AR/MR, Digital Twin, Blockchain, Edge computing, and Robotics to implement process automation, remote monitoring of production assets, and real-time data analysis will be the key for the deployment of Wi-Fi and cellular (4G/5G) for smart manufacturing operations.



5G IoT is a key enabler for this shift, offering manufacturing companies and their supply chain partners improved visibility over their whole ecosystem and setting the foundation for technologies such as AI and machine vision to create new use cases and improved commercial outcomes.



The key use cases of 5G include Connected Asset Monitoring, Predictive Maintenance, Logistics & Fleet Management, Quality Management, Connected Warehouse, etc.



Healthcare:



During COVID-19, everybody witnessed the potential of 5G in the healthcare sector when Huawei built a private 5G network at Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, which played a crucial role in treating COVID-19 patients in 2020. 5G-powered robots were used for providing medical services such as body temperature tests, cleaning and drug delivery, remote care, and spraying disinfectants.



In the wake of the pandemic, healthcare providers realized that combining 5G with other leading-edge technologies such as AI/ML, AR/VR, IoT, wearables, and robotics can create the opportunity to transform several aspects of patient care. As a result, we are witnessing a rapid shift toward digitization across the healthcare ecosystem. Healthcare ecosystem partners are carefully assessing key emerging technologies as a part of their digital transformation strategy to continue building and scaling them over time.



Transporation & Logistics:



The global shortages in everything from raw materials to electronic chips to consumer goods are directly linked with disruption in the supply chain. This necessitates the implementation of systems and solutions that can connect manufacturing, transportation, and logistics to ensure goods and products are delivered on time.



The shift towards a connected supply chain is driving the deployment of emerging technologies AI/ML, IoT, and 5G. These technologies will be key enablers in facilitating data-driven analytics and decision-making in the transportation and logistics sectors. It is estimated that by 2035, 5G use cases in transportation and logistics will contribute more than USD 250 billion to the global GDP.



5G technology is unleashing new and emerging use cases in the transportation and logistics sector, such as asset tracking, fleet management optimization, last-mile delivery, real-time service, breakdown alerts, and real-time analytics leveraging edge computing. Several market players across the supply chain are investing in 5G technology.



Agriculture:



The agriculture sector demands massive efforts and effective planning during the crop production lifecycle. Therefore, this sector is observing the rising deployment of emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, Drones, Smart Sensors, etc. These smart farming technologies leverage fast, high-capacity private and public 5G networks that enable farmers to water and electricity usage, livestock movements, equipment maintenance, and soil moisture monitoring. For instance, drones are deployed in the agriculture sector for automatically capture and transmit HD videos and images, including thermal and topographical images, track and identify objects like livestock, weeds, and pests using AI for effectively analyzing field conditions, distribute seeds and sprays, and manage crops and livestock in real-time. This is made possible with the use of 5G technology that offers high-speed and ultra-reliable connectivity for on-field drones.



Mission Critical Sectors:



Utilities, oil & gas, mining, public safety, airports, and military sectors usually comprise private network deployments. Currently, many investments are happening in deploying private 5G networks, which are expected to replace private mobile radio (PMR), TETRA, and microwave fixed links in the coming years. There has been a growing interest in using private 5G to create neutral host networks in-building. It is estimated that by 2035, 5G use cases in mission-critical sectors will contribute more than USD 350 billion to the global GDP. We expect that the focus on deploying digital technologies in these mission-critical industries will accelerate the shift towards AI/ML, IoT, smart sensors, AGVs, AR/VR, and so forth, pushing the ecosystem players to deploy 5G private networks. Also, we expect this development to accelerate further when the most useful private 5G features arrive when Release 16/17 versions are commercialized in the next few years.



