Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide eVTOL Aircraft Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide eVTOL Aircraft market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2017 to 2021 which is estimated and forecasted till 2027*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Kitty Hawk (United States), Lilium (Germany), EHang (China), Volocopter (Germany), Bell Helicopter (United States), A3 by Airbus (United States), Aurora Flight Sciences (United States), Embraer (Brazil), Workhorse (United States), Pipistrel (Slovenia), Neva Aerospace (United Kingdom), Opener (Canada), Fraport (Germany).



An eVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aircraft, pronounced as "ee-vee-tol," is a type of aircraft that utilizes electric propulsion systems to achieve vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, similar to a helicopter, but with electric motors powering its rotors or propulsion mechanisms. eVTOL aircraft are being developed to provide more sustainable and efficient modes of urban and regional transportation, with the potential to revolutionize the future of aviation and urban mobility.



February 12, 2019: Fraport and Volocopter are developing airport infrastructure and passenger processes for airline taxis. Together, the companies are developing concepts for the ground infrastructure and the operation of airline taxis at airports. The focus is on smooth passenger handling and efficient connection to existing transport infrastructure.



Challenges:

Infrastructure of City or Country



Influencing Market Trend:

Growing Demand for an Alternative Mode of Transportation in Urban Cities

Development of Drone Infrastructure



Opportunities:

Increasing Investments from Various Manufacturers in Commercial Applications

Advancements in the Manufacturing Capability



Market Drivers:

Increasing Road Traffic Congestion in Urban Areas

Increasing Need for Quick Transportation



Analysis by Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid, Electric Hydrogen), Application (Military, Commercial, Cargo), Technology (Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift Plus Cruise, Electric Rotorcraft, Hoverbikes), Mode of Operation (Pilot, Optionally Piloted)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Kitty Hawk (United States), Lilium (Germany), EHang (China), Volocopter (Germany), Bell Helicopter (United States), A3 by Airbus (United States), Aurora Flight Sciences (United States), Embraer (Brazil), Workhorse (United States), Pipistrel (Slovenia), Neva Aerospace (United Kingdom), Opener (Canada), Fraport (Germany)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players

The regional analysis of Global eVTOL Aircraft Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



On 8th June 2021, Kitty Hawk is the latest eVTOL developer to join the U.S. Air Force's Agility Prime program, collaborating with the service to explore possible dual uses of its commercial Heaviside aircraft.



On July 2, EASA formally published its Special Condition for Small-Category Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) Aircraft (SC-VTOL). This is a major step forward for the certification of eVTOL vehicles. However, this special condition has what may be a fatal flaw: as a totally new category that isn't an airplane, rotorcraft, balloon, or another type of regulated aircraft, there are no operating procedures for VTOL aircraft, and developing them is outside of EASA's purview EASA's regulatory authority is more limited than those of the FAA. Furthermore, the levels of safety EASA required for UAM air taxi missions are equivalent to that of airliners, regardless of the number of passengers.



