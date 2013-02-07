eWataches Introduces New Lucien Piccard Discount Designer Watches for 2013

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- eWatches, a seller of discount designer watches, introduces new 2013 discounted designer watches for sale on their website. With 2013 starting a new year, eWatches is offering up to 90% off retail prices on new collections from the most popular brands of designer watches.



Lucien Piccard watches and Invicta watches are being introduced at some of the lowest prices available. Other designer brand names such as Swiss Legend, Bulova, Glam Rock, Seiko and Swiss Army to name a few have released hot new 2013 collections and styles. Watches for men and woman are available ranging from casual to the elegant designs. Timepieces make a statement and one classic name that comes up every time is Lucien Piccard.



Lucien Piccard has been handcrafting fine watches for generations. Founded in 1923 in Switzerland, Lucien Piccard timepieces have adorned royalty, dignitaries and celebrities world-wide. Their use of gemstones and signature slim-line watch designs create styles that stand the test of time. Lucien Piccard remains one of the few watch companies to offer a limited lifetime warranty; a long standing policy which has earned the company notoriety and distinction over the years.



eWatches offers 64 different Lucien Piccard watch styles each one representing a different sense of style and individuality. The Men’s Weisshorn Silver Dial Black Genuine Leather timepiece is one of the most popular watches for men they offer.



Enclosed in a slim stainless steel case, this watch is complemented with black genuine leather with an alligator pattern. Water resistant up to 50 meters it’s a perfect time for a man who lives a an outdoor active lifestyle. The silver dial face is a strong back drop to the black minute and hour hands and is branded beautifully with their signature on the top.



Lucien Piccard watches continue to marry tradition with modern watch technology. Materials such as 14 and 18 karat gold, stainless steel, diamonds and other precious stones are incorporated into many of the LP styles. Lucien Piccard brings affordable, stylish, quality products to within reach of almost any customer.



eWatches daily specials and promotions for the new 2013 watches which customers can save big on. Purchasing early and taking advantage of the low prices will help ensure that the watch is available and delivered promptly. Selected watches will ship same day if ordered before 2pm.



About eWatches

eWatches.com an award-winning online retailer of discount designer watches prides themselves on satisfying their customers. Since the company’s inception in 2003, Inc. Magazine has selected eWatches.com twice as one of ‘America’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies’ in its annual Inc. 500 list. eWatches provides a superior shopping experience to its customers with:



Low Price Guarantee

Free Shipping on all domestic orders

30 Day Money Back Guarantee

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

To learn more follow eWatches on Facebook and Twitter at 'ewatchescom'.