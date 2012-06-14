eWatches Announces Incredible News: Hundreds Of Discounted Designer Watches Including Best-Sellers By Invicta, Bulova & Swiss Legend To Be Reduced Even Further This Week

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- eWatches, the number one online retailer of men’s watches and women’s watches, is beginning the month of May with a bang! Indeed eWatches has marked down hundreds of styles to prices that are so low they are sure to surprise even seasoned shoppers. What’s more, the sale is set to include these best-selling discount designer watches with their price tags boasting at least 80% off the recommended retail price: Invcita, Stuhrling, Swiss Legend, Lucien Piccard, Swiss Army watches, Bulova, Seiko, Skagen and Glam Rock.



The reason for such an expansive sale? eWatches is making way for all the new collections that designer watch manufacturers are releasing this May for the upcoming Summer season.



eWatches has revealed a glimpse at the styles set to be included in the incredible May Day markdown: Glam Rock watches in Miami-inspired colors and styles that women absolutely adore, unique silicon bands that have become the trademark of Skagen watches, the coolest Seiko styles hand-picked from a selection of almost 200, luxury leather and stainless steel watches by Bulova. Plus, some of the most reliable and tough, rugged looks of Swiss Army Victorinox watches, the timeless elegance of Dufonte by Lucien Piccard, from Swiss Legend there will be sporty styles for men and fashionable timepieces for women, gold tone and silver selections from the vast stock of Stuhrling Original watches and, of course, the ever-popular Invicta styles.



As always, the latest eWatches Sales event will feature styles to suit every taste and a price to accommodate every wallet. Always striving to offer a great deal to its loyal shoppers, eWatches.com is thrilled that they have been ale to markdown hundreds of watches, which will be discounted at rarely seen prices reserved for only the most important holidays. With the leaking of this news, eWatches.com is preparing for heavy traffic and huge sales tomorrow. Every shopper will be able to access the online retailer from their favorite devices: iPads, smart phones, laptop and desktop computers for high-speed shopping at its best.



About eWatches

eWatches.com is an award-winning website that has been selling designer watches to tens of thousands of satisfied customers since 2003. In both 2007 and 2008, Inc. Magazine selected eWatches.com as one of America’s 500 Fastest Growing Companies in its annual Inc. 500 list. eWatches gives customers a superior shopping experience with:



- FREE Shipping on all domestic orders

- 100% Satisfaction Guarantee

- Low Price Guarantee

- 30 Day Money Back Guarantee



To get the latest buzz and inside scoop, follow eWatches on Facebook and Twitter at ‘ewatchescom’.



Quote:

“We are beginning the month of May with a bang! We'd like to let shoppers in on a little secret: today we have marked down hundreds of watches to unbelievable prices in order to make way for Summer’s new collections. Get there early for the best selection.”