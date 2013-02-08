eWatches Announces New Just in 2013 Discount Designer Watches and Invicta Watches Up to 93% Off

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- eWatches, one of the leading internet retailers of men’s and women’s watches, announced over a 1,000 new discount designer watches just in for 2013. The new year is here and so are the new collections from the most popular brand name designer watches at wholesale prices. Along with the new inventory, eWatches is proud to offer select Invicta watches at up to 93% off regular retail prices.



eWatches is proud to offer over 390 Invicta watches for sale on the site this week. The Invicta Pro Diver collection and Russian Diver collection are two of the most sought after active watches for men. The Men’s Pro Diver Grand Diver Black Carbon Fiber Dial watch is a leading seller. It has a black polyurethane strap, red dial, Swiss quartz movements and is water resistant up to 200 meters.



The Invicta Men’s Pro Diver Chronograph Black Carbon Fiber Dial Stainless Steel & 18k Gold Plated SS watch is a top seller for a more elegant and sophisticated event. This men’s watch has a Tonneau shaped case with flame-fusion crystal. It is water resistant up to 100 meters and is a perfect timepiece for a more formal event.



Stuhrling watches are one of the designer brands eWatches is renown for selling. They offer 84 Stuhrling designer watch collections from the Augustus to the Zeppelin. Founded by Delphi family in the 1,800s, Stuhrling has a reputation of designing fine timepieces that watch enthusiasts admire.



Their Classic collection offers stylish and timeless watches for men. With a variety of sizes, materials, dial faces and clasps, every man can find a watch that suits his taste. The new 2013 watches in this collection offer plenty of style and class to select from.



The Men’s Explorer Black Dial timepiece is a great seller and offers a sleek elegant appearance. Complementing the dial there are several big name cities going around the inside perimeter such as Chicago and London. This piece from the Classic collection offers timeless style encased in stainless steel with Arabic numerals.



“We strive for customer satisfaction and are proud to announce our brand new 2013 collections that have just come out.” said Russell Ackner, VP of Marketing, and The SWI Group. With a large selection of watches for men and women, eWatches offers some of the lowest prices on brand name discount designer watches.



eWatches advises their customers to shop socially and take advantage of additional discounts for liking the them on Facebook and sharing pages with their friends. There are daily specials and promotions for the new 2013 watches which customers can save big on. Purchasing early and taking advantage of the low prices will help ensure that the watch is available and delivered promptly.



About eWatches

eWatches.com an award-winning online retailer of discount designer watches prides themselves on satisfying their customers. Since the company’s inception in 2003, Inc. Magazine has selected eWatches.com twice as one of ‘America’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies’ in its annual Inc. 500 list. eWatches provides a superior shopping experience to its customers with:



Low Price Guarantee

Free Shipping on all domestic orders

30 Day Money Back Guarantee

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

To learn more follow eWatches on Facebook and Twitter at 'ewatchescom'.